NC Gov. Roy Cooper offers new deal to repeal House Bill 2

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper offered a new deal Tuesday to repeal House Bill 2.

Cooper is offering Republican legislative leaders a new compromise proposal to repeal the controversial House Bill 2, including tougher penalties on crimes committed in public bathrooms and requiring cities seeking to adopt nondiscrimination ordinances to provide lawmakers with 30 days’ notice.

“I don’t think House Bill 2 does anything to protect anybody,” Cooper said.

How did this start?

Charlotte passed its “nondiscrimination ordinance” in February. Many state Republicans quickly denounced it, with former Gov. Pat McCrory calling it “overreaching.”

So they responded by passing House Bill 2 in March.

HB 2 nullified local government ordinances establishing anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. But it gained widespread attention for its stipulation requiring people in publicly owned buildings to use restrooms that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Fast forward many months. The state had suffered huge economic losses from HB2, with musicians, the NBA and businesses canceling plans in North Carolina.

That’s when the deal between Charlotte and the state came to fruition. Sort of.

“The Charlotte City Council acted in good faith to do everything it understood was needed to necessitate the state legislature repealing HB2, a state law that made our non-discrimination ordinance unenforceable,” the city said in a statement. “Despite our efforts, the legislature was unable to pass a bill that would have repealed HB2.”

This is really the next FOUR years, through 2022. Already lost games for last year and this. #ncga #ncpol #HB2 https://t.co/lH7zzoan5N — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) February 14, 2017