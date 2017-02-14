In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Verizon's new unlimited data plan, the AT&T, Time Warner Cable merger and Sears decision to drop the Trump line.
Money Matters: Verizon, Sears drops Trump line and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King
-
Money Matters with Jane King: NC’s solar power workforce, self-serve beer and wine and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King: Amazon wind farm, Dollar General and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King: NC technology scene, Dakota Pipeline and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King: Jobs report, Lowe’s and more
-
-
Money Matters with Jane King
-
Money Matters: New Amazon technology, Arby’s data breach and more
-
Money Matters: Wells Fargo withholding bonuses, Whole Foods closing stores and more
-
Trump brand takes another hit: Sears and Kmart
-
How Trump could use his executive power on Obamacare
-
-
Donald Trump to a divided America: ‘Don’t be afraid’
-
Suspects vandalize Boone buildings, signs, police car with anti-police, anti-Trump slogans
-
Donald Trump: Not big on vacations, no salary as president