Man falls 100 feet to his death at NC waterfall while hiking with his daughters

SALUDA, N.C. — A man who was hiking with his daughters at a waterfall in North Carolina Sunday afternoon fell 100 feet to his death after he hit a root and lost his footing, WLOS reports.

Witnesses say 47-year-old Lance Konstants Healy, of Charlotte, was hiking at Big Bradley Falls with his two young daughters when he stepped down to Lookout Point to get a better view and fell.

“He turns around and he looks at his girls,” said Zavian Sayers, a hiker from Tennessee who witnessed the fall. “His foot gets caught in this root. He just bounces off of all these rocks on the hill. There were a bunch of guys around him trying to give him CPR.”

Emergency personnel, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies and local fire departments responded to the call around 4:50 p.m. and attempted to set up command for a rescue effort recovery, but Healy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hikers in the area attempted to provide medical care until emergency personnel could reach Healy.

A number of agencies assisted in the recovery effort of Healy’s body from the isolated and difficult to access location. His body was taken to a local hospital around 10:40 p.m.

Big Bradley Falls is known for beautiful waterfalls and miles of hiking trails. It is also known for its dangerous terrain.

Authorities say eight people have fallen from the high cliffs at Big Bradley Falls since 2000. Out of those eight falls, only one person survived.

Bradley Falls, 18-yr-old tried to save the man grabbing his leg, but had to let go or he would have fallen as well, he said. @WLOS_13 #wnc pic.twitter.com/W4uOXULBG3 — Kimberly King (@KimKingReports) February 13, 2017