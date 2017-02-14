× Man accused of crawling through window of Winston-Salem home, sexually assaulting juvenile

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a reported sexual assault on a juvenile, according to a news release.

At 5:16 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Ashley School Circle in reference to the reported sexual assault.

Officers were told that a suspect had entered the home through a window and committed a sexual assault on a juvenile inside the residence.

The suspect was described as a man who is approximately 25 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket and tan hat.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.