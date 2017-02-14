× Florida man allegedly forced girlfriend’s toddler to eat feces while potty training

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was charged with child abuse after he allegedly forced his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son to eat feces as punishment while potty training.

In a Facebook post, Panama City Beach police say 56-year-old Don Reinhard was forcing the child to eat his own feces “as a form of punishment” during the potty training process. Authorities were able to gather enough evidence to later support the allegation.

He is charged with aggravated child abuse and battery of a child by throwing feces.

