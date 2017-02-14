Firefighters investigating explosion, fire at Guilford County mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters are investigating an explosion and fire at a Guilford County mobile home.

The explosion happened at a mobile home in the 5100 block of Coble Church Road in the southeastern part of the county Tuesday evening.

Firefighters on the scene said the mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the explosion. No injuries were reported.

It is unclear if anyone lived at the mobile home.

The mobile home was destroyed.

Firefighters do not yet know what caused the explosion.