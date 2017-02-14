× Durham woman killed in 3-vehicle accident in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham woman was killed in an accident in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

On Tuesday at 1:07 p.m., Greensboro police responded to Interstate 40 East/85 North, near Mount Hope Church Road, in reference to a motor vehicle crash that resulted in an injury.

Tonya McKellar, 44, of Durham, was stopped in her 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage in the next-to-inside travel lane. A 2017 Lexus RX 350 driven by a Spartanburg, South Carolina, man crashed into the rear of McKellar’s stopped vehicle, the release said.

As a result of the impact, the Mitsubishi collided with a third vehicle.

McKellar was transported to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.

Impairment did not contribute to this crash, the release said.

This is the first fatal motor vehicle crash of the year in Greensboro.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.