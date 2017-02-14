Community gets first look at new Reidsville Senior Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Older adults in Reidsville were able to get their first look at the community space they have been waiting for.

The Reidsville Senior Center is approximately 25,000 square feet.

The majority of that space (18,000 square feet) will be dedicated to places where older adults can remain active, including a multi-purpose gym, computer lab, dance theater and fitness room, among other amenities.

The other portion of the center will house an adult day care facility. The health services will be provided by Aging, Disability and Transit Services (ADTS) of Rockingham County.

The center is a big step forward for giving people in the community more options.

“We closed our former senior center to air quality issues,” said Tom Wiggins, assistant city manager for community services.

“We’ve sort of roamed around from different facilities because of some mold issues in our old location,” said Cindy Baynes, Reidsville Senior Center coordinator.

Now, all of the programs will operate under one roof.

“It wasn’t easy, but just working together and our seniors had a lot of faith and patience that we were able to weather that storm,” Wiggins said.

A building dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting is expected in April.

There is no set date for when all the programs will be available, but Baynes is anxiously awaiting the grand opening.

“I will probably just break down and cry because this has been a long time coming,” she said.

The City of Reidsville and ADTS have raised $337,000 to fund the project.