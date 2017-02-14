× Child attacked by 2 dogs in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by two dogs in Greensboro Tuesday morning.

Police responded to 1206 Valley View Street around 9:10 a.m. in reference to the attack, according to police. Upon arrival, officers located two dogs near the child.

To protect the baby, a Greensboro police officer had to shoot one dog. The other fled the scene.

The child was taken to a local hospital and its condition is currently unknown. The dog’s condition is also unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.