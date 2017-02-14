‘Can you hear me?’ credit card scams continue to target local residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Despite card chips and pins, scammers are continuing to find ways to get your money.

"Can you hear me now?" was the voice on the other end of the phone that Tommy Barbour had read about.

"This was a local Greensboro number, I was expecting a call, so I answered the phone and I felt so incredibly stupid as soon as I said, 'Yes.'"

In late January, more than half of the reports to the BBB Scam Tracker were from people getting the "Can you hear me now?" scam calls.

Listen in the player below to a real call, provide by Pindrop, a company that specialized in voice-fraud prevention:

"I instantly called my bank," said Barbour when he knew he had become a victim of the scam.

It works by the scammer recording you saying, "Yes," which can be edited to make it sound like you authorized a major purchase.

The BBB suggests when someone calls asking "Can you hear me?" Do not answer, "Yes," just hang up. Also check your bank and credit card statements regularly for unauthorized charges.

You can learn more at bbb.org/canyouhearme.