Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store in Burlington early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:16 a.m., police responded to Sam’s Minimart at 717 Rauhut Street in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that two armed suspects came into the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503 and Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.