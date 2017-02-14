Burger King offers ‘Adults Meal’ for Valentine’s Day

Who says Burger King isn’t an innovator?

Burger King in Israel is offering an “Adults Meal” Tuesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day, according to Mashable.

The deal, which will be available from 6 p.m. to closing, includes two Whoppers, two packs of French fries, two beers and an “adult toy.”

“Kid’s Meal? That’s for kids,” a YouTube video says. “Burger King presents the Adults Meal with an adult toy inside.”

It’s not known what kind of “adult toy” is going to be offered, but the meals are only available to people over the age of 18.