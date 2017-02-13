× Papa John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem: ‘Don’t say a word’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Papa John’s delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem Sunday night, according to a press release.

Police responded to 101 Echo Glen Drive around 9:34 p.m. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that 47-year-old Frederick Mann was delivering pizza for Papa John’s when three men walked up to him.

One of the suspects, who had a handgun, said “don’t say a word” before the trio emptied his pockets and took his wallet, phone and two pizzas, the release states. They then fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.