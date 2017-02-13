Wife of slain Ku Klux Klan leader in custody on suspicion of murder

LEADWOOD, Mo. — The wife of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader who was found dead in a river on Saturday has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

The body of 51-year-old Frank Ancona was found on the bank of the Big River near Belgrade, Missouri, KTVI reports.

Ancona had been missing since Feb. 8. His car was found Friday evening in a remote area of Washington County in eastern Missouri.

Police described the circumstances surrounding his disappearance as suspicious.

Ancona’s wife, 44-year-old Malissa Ancona, was arrested and is being held at a local jail under the suspicion of first-degree murder.

The body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy and a cause of death has not been released.

A website for the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan features a photo of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.