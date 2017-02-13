Today at 5:00: How a Triad city is tackling its litter problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No one likes looking at garbage, especially when it's littering the side of a road or park. What one city is doing to tackle its litter problem and how its following Greensboro's lead.

We get an up close look at Volvo Trucks' latest design. And we'll tell you what makes it a "super truck."

Finally, the very latest on the search for the person who shot and killed a High Point gun store owner over the weekend. And how the community is coming together to honor the victim's life.

We'll see you at 5:00.