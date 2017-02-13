Surveillance video shows man stealing cat rescue donation jar from Burlington restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Money meant to help animals in need was stolen and the whole thing was caught on camera.

A donation jar for Sparkle Cat Rescue was taken right off the counter at the La Cocina restaurant at Holly Hill Mall in Burlington last Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the man walking up to the counter, hanging out for a few minutes and then stealing the jar from right beside the register.

The Burlington-based rescue group is seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the video.

"These cats that we rescue depend on that money to buy them food or get them the medicines that they need," said Stephanie Grantham, executive director of Sparkle Cat Rescue. "Everything we do is for the cats. The donation jar is very important for our community too -- they're the ones putting money in those jars. So it's very upsetting for money they've donated to be stolen."

Sparkle Cat Rescue is run by volunteers and the money donated to the organization goes directly to helping the more than 100 rescue cats in their program.