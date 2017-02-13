× Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried at season’s end

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s no secret that the North Carolina State’s basketball season has gone entirely off the rails this year.

The latest debacle, a 30-point loss to Wake Forest on Saturday — the largest margin of defeat ever in Winston-Salem.

Multiple sources independent of each other have now told WTVD’s Mark Armstrong that N.C. State definitively decided during the weekend to fire head coach Mark Gottfried at the conclusion of the season.

Sources said State almost pulled the ripcord Saturday after the Wake defeat but decided there was nothing to be gained by doing it at that time with games left to play.

N.C. State spokesman Fred Demarest told WTVD that none of this information is true, that they continue to monitor the program, but that no decisions have been made and none will be made until after the conclusion of the season.

Statement on @PackMensBball and report earlier this evening: pic.twitter.com/JBlReNJpcn — Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) February 14, 2017