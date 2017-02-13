Pilot removed from flight after intercom rant about divorce, Trump and Clinton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas -- A United Airlines pilot was removed from a flight on Saturday after she used the plane's intercom to go on a rant about her divorce and politics.

United Airlines Flight 455 from Austin, Texas to San Francisco, California was expected to depart around 5:02 p.m. but was delayed for two hours due to the rant, KVUE reports.

“She shows up dressed like a civilian and asks to us to take a vote to see whether she should change into her uniform or fly as is,” passenger Pam O’Neal told KPIX.

That's when she used the overhead PA system to rant about President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton before moving conversation to her divorce. Passengers say she also cried.

Randy Reiss, a passenger on Flight 455, tweeted about the flight and described the situation as scary.

So, y'all. I'm shaking right now. I just left my @united flight 455 'cos the captain demonstrated that she was not mentally in a safe space. — Randy Reiss (@undeadsinatra) February 11, 2017

United Airlines released a statement on the incident:

We hold our employees to the highest standards and we removed that pilot from that flight. We brought in a new crew and they operated that flight.

