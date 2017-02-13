No charges for NC day care worker accused of breastfeeding baby without mom’s permission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARRBORO, N.C. -- No charges will be filed against a day care worker accused of breastfeeding a baby without the mother's permission, Carrboro police said Monday.

"After investigating the circumstances of the incident, and after consultation with the Orange County District Attorney's Office and the police department's attorneys, it was determined that no criminal charges would be filed," the department said in a news release obtained by WTVD.

The incident happened at the day care center where both women worked on Feb. 3.

In cellphone video of security footage from inside Carrboro Early School, pre-K teacher Kaycee Oxendine says a fellow day care worker she barely knows is seen breastfeeding her 3-month-old son.

Oxendine said the woman, who has a 2-month-old in the same class, suggested a remedy for his constipation.

"She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? And I said, 'No, that's nasty. We don't do things like that,'" Oxendine said.

Oxendine's son, born prematurely, is lactose intolerant and ended up in the hospital. The child has since recovered.

Oxendine said after the incident the woman was fired, which Daron Council, director of the day care, confirmed to WRAL.