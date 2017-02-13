NC A&T early college students work toward engineering challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- They are team "First in Flight" and they are first in the state for the Real World Design Challenge. RWDC as they call it, is a competition that puts these STEM Early College at North Carolina A&T students' engineering talents to the test.

They work in teams of seven with each student taking on a different task -- from the virtual designing of the airplane to the business plan.

"I learned a lot, basically what I did when I worked on the business case was like patent law," said senior Dhaval Mehta. "Patenting your idea and learning how to go about that. That was really eye-opening for me."

In the project, the UAV has to complete a certain number of missions and the students are judged on their design and success.

"It's a lot of work, but it's really a lot of research. Just staying at it," Mehta said. "Committing a lot of hours to it and you can have a really good engineering design notebook."

For these seniors, coming up with a workable design wasn't always the hardest part of the competition.

They found their real challenge was getting together for meetings to share ideas. Each of the team's members also take college courses, so their schedules aren't always compatible.

But their hard work paid off when they were named repeat state champions. Now, they are focusing on the national competition, which takes place in Washington.

Learn more in Monday's What's Right With Our Schools.