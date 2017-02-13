× Massive Lexington Ponzi scheme founder to be sentenced Monday

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A federal jury found Paul Burks, Lexington native and ZeekRewards.com founder, guilty on four charges in a $939 million Ponzi scheme.

The system was one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, according to federal regulatory officials and prosecutors. The companies, which debuted in January 2011, were shut down and their assets were frozen in August 2012.

Burks will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Monday in federal court in Charlotte. The various fraud charges (wire and mail fraud conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud and tax fraud) carry maximum sentences of 65 years in prison combined with fines of $250,000 each.

ZeekRewards was an international online penny auction site, paired with a rewards system for recruiting new investors.