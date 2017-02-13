× Kay Hagan recovering from encephalitis caused by rare tick virus

ATLANTA — Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, of Greensboro, is recovering from encephalitis which was caused by a rare virus that is spread by ticks from animals to humans, according to the News & Observer.

Hagan was taken to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta several weeks ago as part of her recovery process. The hospital and rehab facility focuses on spinal cord and brain injuries.

She has made progress, but family expects the recovery process to be long.

Hagan, 63, fell ill in Washington, D.C., in December 2016 and was initially hospitalized there.

She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008 and served through 2014.