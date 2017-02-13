× Jerry Sandusky’s son, Jeffrey Sandusky, charged with child sexual assault

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — The adopted son of convicted child molester and former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on child sex assault charges, according to WTAJ.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arraigned on charges Monday afternoon in Bellefonte.

Pennsylvania State Police started an investigation in November 2016 after a child claimed they received text messages from Sandusky, including some that asked for nude photographs, WTAJ reports.

The explicit messages were shared with the child’s father, who notified police.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WTAJ, a second child was also abused dating back to 2013.

Bail was set at $200,000 for Sandusky Monday afternoon.

Sandusky is prohibited from having contact with minors.