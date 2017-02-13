High Point families stand against increase in violent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- So far in 2017, there have been four homicides in High Point. In one of those, High Point police have made arrests. The other three remain unsolved.

High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz called a press conference Monday afternoon to address the recent surge in violent crime the city is experiencing.

"What you're seeing now is the standard practice of the fluctuation of crime as we have seen it now for 20 years. We stay in tune, we look at our numbers, we look at our data and in past seven weeks or so really since the first of the year for 2017 we are seeing another spike in our radar," explained Shultz.

Shultz says the department's biggest roadblock in solving most violent crime is that witnesses and people who are connected to the crime don't want to speak with police.

The department recently added eight additional officers to the neighborhoods that are experiencing the majority of the violent crime.

Shultz says there isn't a need for the general public to be concerned about safety. He says a relatively small group of people are responsible for a majority of the crime.

"If you read all the headlines it makes it sound like everyone is out there with a gun trying to harm somebody. Well we can tell you is there's a small number of people driving the crime, it's generally concentrated in small areas," he said.

But less than an hour after the press conference, a group of very concerned individuals, including family members of the recent murder victims, were outside the police department.

"Somebody knows who who killed these babies, somebody knows who killed them; talk to somebody, tell somebody, don't wait until the murder is at your door," said one mother to the group.

"My son has been murdered and I am hoping and wishing that someday very soon you find the person who did this to him," said the mother of Dante Gilmore to the chief who was standing by.

Dante Gilmore was stabbed to death in his home on Feb. 1. Police say the evidence suggests he knew his killer and the incident was isolated.

Gilmore's sisters and mother were at the vigil and said they wish the police department would be more proactive in contacting them.

"Families are hurting; it's not just about my family, but as you can see by the turnout there are many families that have lost a loved one and I just want everyone to know that they can be safe," said Dana Gilmore, Dante's older sister.

Dana Gilmore says her brother's murder came as a complete surprise to her and her family. She says it has scarred her and left her in shock.

"Whoever did this turn yourself in, you know you've already done it, you can't take it back but just turn yourself in so we can have some closure," she said.

Other members of the community who were at the vigil say High Point police officers should be more present in their neighborhoods and should walk the streets to better interact with people.

Many people directed their questions, complaints and problems toward Shultz himself. Shultz invited the Gilmore family to speak with him after the vigil and he told people that he needs the community to come forward with information when they have it.

"People know what's going on on the streets and I'm receptive, and I will listen, and we are working hard," he said.