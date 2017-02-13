Heart Health: Act Fast – Hands Only CPR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While it is a skill we all hope we will never need to use, it is important for people to learn how to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to potentially save a life in the instance of a medical emergency. Hands-only CPR, a version of CPR that relies solely on chest compressions, has proven to be just as effective as conventional CPR for victims of cardiac arrest and can double or triple their chance of survival.

Being called on to administer CPR can be scary, especially since it will most likely be to help someone you know, but immediate CPR can greatly improve his or her chance of survival. If you are near an adult who suddenly collapses, does not respond after having their name called or being shaken, and is not breathing, it is time to begin hands-only CPR. If you are unsure, it’s better to start compressions as soon as possible than to waste more time trying to rouse them – the individual will stop you if CPR isn’t needed.

When administering CPR, we use the 3 C’s method:

Check – shake the individual, ask if they’re okay, check to see if they are breathing.

Call – if the person doesn’t respond, call 911 or have someone nearby call for you. Stay on the line.

Compress – start compressions. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of the disco song “Stayin’ Alive.”

Don’t hang up after you call 911. The operator can help guide you through what to do while they send a response team to help. Emergency services will take over when they arrive.

In these situations, many loved ones may feel overwhelmed, or worried that they will do more harm than good, so they do nothing. While it may be a normal response, it’s important to understand that ANY help is better than no help. Nothing you do to help will cause more damage than a heart that isn’t pumping correctly. CPR has been proven to help save lives, and by knowing how to administer this technique, individuals can further ensure the safety of their families and loved ones. If you’d like to learn more, visit conehealth.com/wellness-on-demand to watch a video on how to administer hands-only CPR.

Spokesperson background:

Tara Tomlinson is a registered nurse with Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. She received an associates degree in Applied Science in nursing from Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem.

Sandra Merlini is a registered nurse with Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Queens University of Charlotte.