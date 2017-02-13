× Gov. Cooper offers reward in unsolved Reidsville murder

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced that the State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Darnell Michael Long.

On Jan. 7, 2016, shortly after 8 p.m., officers with the Reidsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Vance Street.

Officers located Long, 49, suffering from a gunshot wound. Long may have been shot as he walked to his vehicle.

Long was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Lt. Coates of the Reidsville Police Department at (336) 347-2338, the Reidsville Police Department at (336) 349-1010 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.