Free hugs for everyone at UNCG

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- University of North Carolina at Greensboro student Yunhwan Kim likes to hug.

“Gives you comfort and relief and love,” Kim said. “Makes you feel like you matter.”

Kim stood on campus for several hours holding a sign that read “Free Hugs” and “Hug Me” to encourage people to experience a genuine hug.

Kim said it started out as a classroom assignment this past Monday. He’s taking an elective course offered through the Health and Human Sciences Department. His instructor told the class to do an act of random kindness.

Kim says he decided to give hugs. He recorded his interactions with people on campus as he held his sign. Kim ended up giving 200 hugs in one day. What started out as a classroom assignment has turned into much more for him. He plans to hold that sign, again, at random times throughout the year, because he really does believe that hugs unify people.

"The real reason that I started to do this movement was to send out love to this world. Nowadays, there are so many riots, protests and hatreds. That makes me so sad. But there is still hope out there in this world. I want you all to know that," Kim said.

Suzanne Bradshaw is a freshman at UNCG and is supportive of Kim’s efforts to promote unity on campus, a message she hopes is echoed globally.

“I think he just he makes an impact by improving everyone's day a little bit. There wasn't anybody that gave him a hug and didn't smile and I think it also inspires people," Bradshaw said.

Kim is an international student from South Korea. He’s at UNCG on a work visa studying international business. He says going to college is more than just about making good grades; for him it’s about the connections he makes with his environment and the people in it. That’s why he signs up for classes outside of his major, so he can study different topics and meet different people.

He hopes people start doing similar movements like his. Kim recommends giving someone a hug or doing another kind act that is valuable, genuine and meaningful.