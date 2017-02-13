× Florida man accused of shooting wife in the buttocks for refusing sex

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 76-year-old newlywed is accused of shooting his wife in the buttocks because she refused to consummate their marriage.

Donald Royce is facing aggravated battery charges after he shot his 62-year-old bride following an argument over the couple’s sleeping arrangements, according to WFTX. The couple had been together for six years and married since August 2016, but had yet to have sex.

Frustrated, Royce told deputies he wanted to scare her by shooting the mattress but accidentally shot her in the hip and buttocks.

“I shot her and the gun is in my room,” he told responding deputies.

Royce’s wife is recovering in a local hospital and describes the situation as being a “nightmare.”