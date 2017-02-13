Elon University president to step down

ELON, N.C. — Elon University President Leo. M. Lambert will step down as president, according to a press release.

Lambert, who has served as the school’s president since 1999, will continue service at Elon as president emeritus and professor.

“I believe this is an ideal time for a transition in Elon’s presidency,” Lambert said in the release. “We are completing the final objectives of the Elon Commitment strategic plan and making great progress on the leadership phase of the ‘Elon Leads’ comprehensive fundraising campaign, with a public launch scheduled for 2018. In recruiting a new president at this time, we can ensure continuity of leadership for these key initiatives, as well as anticipate the creation and implementation of the university’s next strategic plan. This will allow Elon to continue to make progress on many fronts as we build a distinguished and distinctive university.”

During his time as president, applications for undergraduate admission doubled, enrollment grew from 4,000 to more than 6,700 and full-time faculty numbers increased from under 200 to 425, the release states.

The board of trustees has launched a search for Elon’s ninth president. Lambert will remain in office until his successor is in place.