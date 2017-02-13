Davidson County bladesmith makes beautiful, creative knives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- This Davidson County bladesmith learned to make knives the way most of us learn to do things these days -- on Youtube.

"I hate to say it, but everything I have learned these days has come from Youtube videos or online research," said Steven Cutting.

But he soon realized that Youtube videos can be deceiving.

"It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be," he said. "I found stuff I put on some knives didn't turn out like I wanted to."

But now, young Cutting is really starting to make a name for himself.

Learn more about Cutting Edge Cutlery here.