× Autopsy shows 7-year-old NC girl had 20 gunshot wounds

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed in December 2016 suffered 20 gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Salisbury Post from the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh.

At about 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2016, police responded to a reported shooting into a house on Harrel Street in Salisbury, according to WSOC. Upon arrival, they located 7-year-old A’yanna Allen and 56-year-old Shirley Robinson suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 20 gunshot wounds do not mean A’yanna was struck by 20 different bullets, the Post reports. The autopsy documented possibly up to 13 shots, including eight perforating wound tracks, two penetrating wound tracks and three superficial or grazing wounds.

The report said the girl had gunshot wounds to her toes, legs, abdomen, back, head and chest.

Robinson was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The case remains unsolved and a $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.