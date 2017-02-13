× Man killed in wreck on I-85 in Davidson County identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers have identified the person killed in a wreck on Interstate 85 in Davidson County Sunday afternoon.

At 3:16 p.m., three vehicles were involved in the wreck on I-85 near mile marker 89, just south of Old Linwood Road.

A pickup truck driven by 51-year-old Joseph Walls was traveling southbound on Interstate 85 when it crossed a median and hit two other vehicles, according to Sgt. Harper with Highway Patrol. The collision killed Anthony Nicholas Sloane of Pennsylvania.

Seven other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A dog also died in the crash.

Walls is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and unsafe tire violation.

The investigation continues.