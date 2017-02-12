× Verizon announces plan that provides unlimited data

Verizon announced on Sunday that it would begin offering unlimited data plans for subscribers.

The company said in a statement that cellular users would get unlimited data use on smartphones and tablets, in addition to video streaming, hotspot and calls to both Mexico and Canada with Verizon Unlimited.

The plan launches Monday and will cost $80 for unlimited data, calls and texting.

There is also an option of $45 per line for four lines with unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones and tablets.

“We’ve built our network so we can manage all the activity customers undertake. Everything we’ve done is to provide the best experience on the best network – and we’ve built it for the future, not just for today,” said Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon’s wireless division, according to the statement.

Visit Verizon.com for more information.