Police looking for man accused of robbing Burlington convenience store

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Burlington convenience store at gunpoint late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene at Joe’s Shopwell Mini Mart at 1204 Apple St. shortly after 9 p.m. in connection to the incident.

A store clerk told police that a man entered the store with a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. No injuries were reported. The clerk and the suspect were the only people in the store at the time.

The suspect has been described as a black male about 6’0″ tall and weighing about 280 pounds, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black toboggan and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3503 or anonymously to Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.