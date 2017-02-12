× North Carolina man convicted of voting twice

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. – A Haywood County jury has convicted a man accused of voting twice in the North Carolina Republican primary in 2016, according to WSOC.

Dewey George Gidcumb Jr., 52, voted in the Republican primary during the early voting period, then again on Election Day, according to a statement from the State Board of Election.

The Haywood County Board of Elections first uncovered the possible crime and forwarded it to the investigations division of the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement. After an investigation, the case was referred to District Attorney Ashley Welch, who pursued charges.

Gidcumb was convicted Thursday and received a suspended prison sentence of five to 15 months, 12 months of supervised probation, 24 hours of community service and a $100 fine, plus court costs.