NC principal visits the home of every student at her school

RALEIGH, N.C. – A North Carolina middle school principal has visited each of her roughly 1,000 students and their parents personally at their homes.

The News & Observer reported that Elizabeth MacWilliams of Carroll Middle School in Raleigh made the visits to connect with her students.

“When you establish a relationship with somebody at their homes, it deepens trust, their respect. It deepens their motivations on wanting to do right by the community,” MacWilliams told the paper. “As many home visits as I have done, I’ve never left a home visit disappointed.”

It’s something she has been doing since she was an elementary school teacher in Wilmington, according to the News & Observer.