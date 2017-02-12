× NC man arrested with improvised explosive device in Virginia

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man was arrested for having an improvised explosive device after he was pulled over while driving in Virginia.

Davy Warren Roark, 52, of Harmony, was charged with felony possession of explosive device, misdemeanor reckless driving and defective equipment.

A Henry County deputy pulled the suspect over Sunday morning in the 1900 block of Joseph Martin Hwy. for reckless driving.

The suspect “presented” the deputy with an improvised explosive device, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Unit responded to the scene and determined that the device was manufactured from commercially available fireworks material.

The suspect has been jailed without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).