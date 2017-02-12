× Multiple firearms stolen from High Point army surplus store where owner killed

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Multiple firearms were stolen from the military surplus store in High Point where the owner was killed on Saturday.

Officers were called to Whetstone Army Navy at 1222 South Main St. at about 2 p.m. Saturday after a customer reported discovering a body behind the counter.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Jack Little, of High Point, the owner of the business. He died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police crews remained on the scene throughout the day on Saturday and completed processing the scene at about 2 a.m. Sunday, High Point police said in a press release.

Police believe the crime took place between noon and about 1:50 p.m. Saturday. No arrests have been made.

“We are asking that the public notify the Police Department if they become aware of any suspicious activity involving firearms as it is possible that it may be related to this murder and subsequent theft or other recent acts of violence,” police said in a press release.

Anyone with any information can call lead investigator Detective Randy Knight (336) 887-7864.