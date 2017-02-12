Ku Klux Klan leader found dead in river

Body of missing Missouri KKK leader found near Big River https://t.co/bOMsQySTqq — FOX2now (@FOX2now) February 12, 2017

LEADWOOD, Mo. – A Missouri man who identified himself as the “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan has been found dead in a river.

KTVI reported that the body of 51-year-old Frank Ancona was found on Saturday on the bank of the Big River near Belgrade, Missouri

Ancona had been missing since Wednesday. His car was found Friday evening in a remote area of Washington County in eastern Missouri.

Police call the circumstances surrounding his disappearance suspicious. One person has been taken into custody in relation to this case.

The body has been taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy. A cause of death has not been released.

A website for the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan features a photo of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.