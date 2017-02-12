× Fab Melo, former Former Celtics and Syracuse center, dies at 26

BRASILIA, Brazil – Professional basketball player Fab Melo was found dead at his home in Brazil on Saturday. He was 26.

ESPN reported that Melo went to bed Friday night and was found dead by his mother the next morning. A cause of death has not been released.

Melo was a Brazilian professional basketball player who played one season in the NBA for the Boston Celtics before returning to his home country.

The 7-foot-tall athlete recently played for Liga Sorocabana and Brasília of the Brazilian Novo Basquete Brasil, which is the Brazilian professional men’s basketball league.

Before entering the NBA in 2012, he played two years of college basketball for Syracuse, where he was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.