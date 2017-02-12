Community mourns High Point business owner who died in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- You could hear Pastor Orrick Quick’s sermon echoing on South Main Street in High Point Sunday morning.

The speakers outside the God Seekers Church blasted a sermon condemning the recent violence in the city, some happening too close to home.

"He was a good man,” Quick said. "I mean he's been in this community for years.”

The man Quick was referring to died Saturday afternoon, according to High Point Police.

Jack Little owned “Whetstone Army and Navy Surplus” next store. Police say Little was shot and killed in his business and a customer found him behind the counter.

Police confirmed Sunday that guns were stolen from the store.

"He's a very down-to-earth kind of person, but he's a person you could talk to,” Quick said of Little. He remembered Little’s frequent generosity.

"I used to do a lot of preaching outside and he said, ‘look, you can use my property anytime,’” Quick said. "He's that kind of person."

FOX8 reporter Alex Rose spoke to several people on the phone and in person about Little. The consensus: he was a staple for those who’ve called High Point home for decades.

Between helping people learn how to shoot, to random acts of kindness like helping a friend who locked their keys in their car, Jack was always there to help.

Many people spoke highly of Little’s character, saying "he didn’t mind telling you what he thought."

Little’s shop was a place where firefighters, retired officers and your average Joe could come together to share stories, according to those close to him.

Now outside the shop at 1222 South Main St., flowers and notes to the Little family line the front door.

"You got to reach out to the people you love,” said Paul Johnson. "You’re never going to know the day when they're not going to be there.”

Johnson says he knew Little since Johnson was eight years old, nearly 40 years.

"Jack treated everybody the same no matter whether you were black, white, green, yellow or purple,” Johnson said with authority.

As police continue to process evidence hoping for leads, Johnson is searching for answers, hoping justice comes for the person or people responsible.

"It's that point of really and truly wanting to know what happened,” he said. "I mean it's really, it's hard."

Police believe the crime happened between noon and 1:50 p.m. Saturday. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity is encouraged to call police.