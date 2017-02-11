Wake Forest beats NC State in 88-58 win

File photo: WINSTON-SALEM, NC - JANUARY 11: Mitchell Wilbekin #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons reacts after a play during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at LJVM Coliseum Complex on January 11, 2017 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
File photo: WINSTON-SALEM, NC - JANUARY 11: Mitchell Wilbekin #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons reacts after a play during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at LJVM Coliseum Complex on January 11, 2017 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest Demon Deacons basketball defeated the North Carolina State Wolfpack in an 88-58 victory Saturday from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
36.099860
-80.244216