Wake Forest beats NC State in 88-58 win

Posted 3:51 pm, February 11, 2017, by
File photo: WINSTON-SALEM, NC - JANUARY 11: Mitchell Wilbekin #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons reacts after a play during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at LJVM Coliseum Complex on January 11, 2017 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

File photo: WINSTON-SALEM, NC - JANUARY 11: Mitchell Wilbekin #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons reacts after a play during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at LJVM Coliseum Complex on January 11, 2017 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest Demon Deacons basketball defeated the North Carolina State Wolfpack in an 88-58 victory Saturday from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.