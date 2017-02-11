× Victim identified in homicide at High Point army surplus store

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police in High Point are investigating a homicide reported at a military surplus store on Saturday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Jack White, of High Point, the owner of the business, Whetstone Army Navy.

Officers were called to the store at 1222 South Main Street at about 2 p.m. Saturday after a customer reported discovering a body behind the counter.

Authorities determined that the victim died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police crews remained on the scene throughout the day on Saturday.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.