Silver Alert issued for teen reported missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home on Friday, prompting a Silver Alert.

Delaney Louise Sawyer has been described as a white 17-year-old female with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

She stands about 5’3” and weighs about 138 pounds and was last seen in a dark grey shirt and black yoga pants.

Police said she left her home on Thales Road at about 6 p.m. Friday with a friend and has not been seen since.

Sawyer is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.