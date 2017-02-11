× North Carolina father accused of murdering 4-month-old son

WILSON, N.C. – A North Carolina father is accused of murdering his 4-month-old son.

WTVD reported that Brian Christopher Buchanan, 30, of Wilson, faces charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury.

Police and emergency responders were called on Monday in reference to an unresponsive infant.

The baby was taken to Vidant Health where police said he died Wednesday. Authorities ruled the infant’s death a homicide.

Buchanan was placed in the Wilson County Detention Facility under no bond. Police continue to investigate.