× Man accused of sexual assault in Burlington arrested

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Burlington on Thursday morning.

Ronnie McCray Hutchens, 51, faces a charge of second-degree rape and was jailed in Alamance County under a $500,000 bond, Burlington police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Davis Street shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday in reference to the incident.

Arriving officers found the victim who was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for an examination.