NC high school track coach accused of trafficking a child

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina high school track coach was arrested and quit his job after being accused of trafficking a child.

WWAY reported that Ahmad Garrison, 27, is charged with soliciting a child by computer and human trafficking a child victim.

The suspect was a teacher’s assistant and the head track coach at Topsail High School when the Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Thursday.

Garrison was arrested after he showed up to meet a 14-year-old former student of his for sex, according to deputies. He was jailed under a $1 million bond.

He is also accused of offering to take the victim to Charlotte and have her perform sex acts for money.

The investigation began when the victim’s parents found inappropriate Instagram messages between their daughter and the suspect.

The suspect had been an ISS teaching assistant and also worked as an assistant football coach and boys’ indoor/outdoor track coach at the school. He resigned immediately after his arrest.