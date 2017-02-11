× 4 people injured in crash on US 29 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles Saturday in Greensboro, according to police.

Crews were called to the scene on US 29 northbound near East Cone Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m.

Two of the four victims had critical injuries, according to Lt. Marsh, watch commander with the Greensboro police. No names have been released.

Marsh said the scene should be cleared by Saturday night. There is no word on what caused the crash.