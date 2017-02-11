Customer hurt when fixture collapses onto bar at NC Mexican restaurant

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person was injured Friday night after a fixture above the bar collapsed at a Mexican restaurant in Matthews, according to WSOC.

Paramedics rushed to the Azteca Mexican Restaurant around 7 p.m. in Windsor Square on East Independence Boulevard.

The restaurant stayed open after the incident, but the bar was off limits. The restaurant was open as usual on Saturday.

The manager said two bartenders and a customer were at the bar when the fixture collapsed.

The customer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Family said the person will be OK.