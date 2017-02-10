× Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem teen

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

Charity Alanah Richardson was last seen at the Walmart located at 3475 Parkway Village Circle and may be wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.

She is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Richardson suffers from a hearing impairment and a medical condition that requires medication, according to police.

Police believe she may be with an unknown male in High Point.

Anyone with information about Richardson is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.